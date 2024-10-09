Wednesday, October 9, 2024
McCallum-High-School-Austin
The renovation of McCallum High School in Austin is expected to be complete by fall 2026, with the grand unveiling to take place in January 2027.
CivicDevelopmentTexas

AP Construction to Renovate McCallum High School in North Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Adolfson & Peterson (AP) Construction has been awarded the contract to renovate McCallum High School, which is part of the Austin Independent School District and located on the city’s north side. The school originally opened in 1955 and serves roughly 1,500 students. The project team will demolish the existing 30,000-square-foot science wing and deliver a 50,000-square-foot facility with computer labs, robotics, a wood shop and spaces for biology, chemistry and physics classes. In addition, the entry vestibule and front office will be reconfigured/remodeled for enhanced security. PBK Architects is leading design of the renovation, which is expected to begin in May 2025 and to be complete in fall 2026.

