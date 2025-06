MARBLE FALLS, TEXAS — Adolfson & Peterson Construction is underway on a 10,500-square-foot healthcare project in the downtown area of Marble Falls, about 50 miles northwest of Austin. Designed by Seaux-Pierce Architecture, the two-building project is a build-to-suit for Heritage Oaks Dental Office and will include a 1,300-square-foot of oral surgery space. Completion is slated for the fall.