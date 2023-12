BELTON, TEXAS — Adolfson & Peterson (AP) Construction is underway on a 79,000-square-foot healthcare project in Belton, about 75 miles north of Austin. The two-story, 96-bed facility will be an expansion of the Cedar Crest Hospital & Residential Treatment Center and will include space for activity therapy, an outpatient clinic, gym and a new kitchen. AP Construction is also renovating the facility’s existing kitchen. Completion is slated for spring 2025.