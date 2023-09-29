Friday, September 29, 2023
AcquisitionsAffordable HousingDevelopmentMarylandMultifamilySoutheast

APAH Acquires 170-Unit Falkland Chase Apartment Community in Silver Spring, Maryland

by Hayden Spiess

SILVER SPRING, MD. — Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing (APAH) has acquired Falkland Chase, a 170-unit apartment community in Silver Spring, just north of Washington, D.C. JBG Smith sold the property for an undisclosed price.

APAH plans to redevelop the property and create 1,250 new units in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Most of the new apartments will be reserved for residents earning at or below 60 percent of the area median income (AMI).

Partners on the project include The Housing Partnership Fund, Woodforest National Bank and the National Housing Trust Community Development fund. 

