Oakwood Meadow Seniors Housing features units for adults age 62 and older earning between 30 and 60 percent of the area median income.
APAH Opens 150-Unit Oakwood Meadow Affordable Seniors Housing Community in Alexandria, Virginia

by John Nelson

ALEXANDRIA, VA. — The Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing (APAH), along with its development partners, has opened Oakwood Meadow Senior Residences in Alexandria. The affordable housing development features 150 one- and two-bedroom apartments for qualifying adults ages 62 and older who earn between 30 and 60 percent of the area median income (AMI).

Located on a site that was formerly a stormwater retention pond, this project is part of a public-private partnership between APAH and Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority (FCRHA).

In addition to the contribution of public land, Fairfax County and the FCRHA invested $5.3 million in local Housing Blueprint funding, nearly $12.6 million in bond financing and an undisclosed amount in project-based vouchers. Additional financing includes both 4 and 9 percent Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) awarded by Virginia Housing and nearly $30 million in equity investments from Bank of America.

