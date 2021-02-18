Apartment Ventures Acquires Village at Aspen Place Multifamily Property in Flagstaff for $64.5M
FLAGSTAFF, ARIZ. — Apartment Ventures NNC has purchased Village at Aspen Place, a Class A apartment community located within Aspen Place at the Sawmill in Flagstaff, for $64.5 million.
Built in 2015, the property features 222 apartments. The transaction is Apartment Ventures’ fourth Southwest institutional-level acquisition in as many years, bringing its Southwest portfolio close to 1,000 units.
The name of the seller was not released.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.