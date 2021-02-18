REBusinessOnline

Apartment Ventures Acquires Village at Aspen Place Multifamily Property in Flagstaff for $64.5M

Located in Flagstaff, Ariz., Village at Aspen Place features 222 apartments. (Image courtesy of www.villageataspenplace.com)

FLAGSTAFF, ARIZ. — Apartment Ventures NNC has purchased Village at Aspen Place, a Class A apartment community located within Aspen Place at the Sawmill in Flagstaff, for $64.5 million.

Built in 2015, the property features 222 apartments. The transaction is Apartment Ventures’ fourth Southwest institutional-level acquisition in as many years, bringing its Southwest portfolio close to 1,000 units.

The name of the seller was not released.

