Apex Capital Signs 61,944 SF Office Headquarters Lease in Downtown Fort Worth

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Freight factoring firm Apex Capital Corp. has signed a 61,944-square-foot office headquarters lease at Bank of America Tower in downtown Fort Worth. Pat McDowell and Matt Montague of JLL represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Robert Gamblin represented the landlord, City Center Management, on an internal basis. Apex Capital plans to take occupancy of its new space next year.

