Apex Entertainment to Open 84,000 SF Location at Former Dick’s Sporting Goods Within Town Center of Virginia Beach

Posted on by in Development, Retail, Southeast, Virginia

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. — Apex Entertainment will open an 84,000-square-foot location at the former site of a Dick’s Sporting Goods within Town Center of Virginia Beach. The asset will be situated at 4631 Columbus St., equidistant between downtown Norfolk and Virginia Beach. The property will feature a variety of activities including indoor go karting, bowling, laser tag, escape rooms, ropes courses, arcade, sports simulators, ax throwing, mini golf, bumper cars, virtual reality and event meeting space. The location will also offer a full-service kitchen. Marlborough, Mass.-based Apex expects to open the location by the end of the year.

Featured Properties  