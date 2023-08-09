Wednesday, August 9, 2023
A private trust sold the building on Williams Street.
AcquisitionsIllinoisIndustrialMidwest

Apex Industrial Automation Acquires 14,400 SF Building in Bensenville, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

BENSENVILLE, ILL. — Apex Industrial Automation, an industrial equipment and motor supplier, has acquired a 14,400-square-foot industrial building in the Chicago suburb of Bensenville for an undisclosed price. Apex will occupy over half of the building, which is located at 222-224 Williams St. The remainder of the building will be occupied by an existing tenant. Jerry Sullivan of DarwinPW Realty/CORFAC International represented the buyer, while Robert DeSalvo of Sierra Realty represented the seller, a private trust.

