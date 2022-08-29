REBusinessOnline

Apex Student Living Acquires Community in Stillwater, Oklahoma for $23.7M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Student Housing, Texas

STILLWATER, OKLA. — Apex Student Living has acquired Apex on Perkins, a 732-bed community located near Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, for $23.7 million. According to Apartments.com, the property offers a pool, fitness center, business center and a clubhouse. The seller was a partnership between two Manhattan-based investment firms, Ladder Capital and Tailwind Capital. Apex is a joint venture between Toronto-based Alexandra Capital and Connecticut-based Axela Group.

