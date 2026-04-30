Apex Systems Signs 15,378 SF Office Lease in Chicago’s River North

CHICAGO — Apex Systems will relocate its Chicago office from 600 W. Chicago Ave. to 448 N. LaSalle Drive. The technology and professional services firm has signed a long-term lease totaling 15,378 square feet for the entire top floor of the boutique office building.

Designed by LJC Design & Engineering and completed in 2021, the 12-story property totals 174,599 square feet and is situated in the city’s River North submarket. The owner, National Real Estate Advisors, recently completed 32,000 square feet of furnished spec suites on the fourth and seventh floors. Amenities include a private tenant rooftop deck, conference facilities, a fitness center and ground-floor retail, including shuffleboard-focused food-and-beverage concept Electric Shuffle.

Erica Marshall and Mark Gunderson of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord. Jeff Skender, Jack Tunnicliff, Mike DeSantis and Mark Moore of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant.