ApexOne Investments Acquires 135-Unit Multifamily Property in Metro Birmingham

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Alabama, Multifamily, Southeast

Communal amenities at The Moretti at Vulcan Park include a pool, car wash area, clubhouse, fitness center and a conference room.

HOMEWOOD, ALA. — ApexOne Investments has acquired The Moretti at Vulcan Park, a 135-unit multifamily community in Homewood. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a pool, car wash area, clubhouse, fitness center and a conference room. The asset is located at 101 Moretti Circle, three miles south of downtown Birmingham. Stephen West, Matt Wallach and Will Baker of Walker & Dunlop originated a Freddie Mac acquisition loan on behalf of the buyer. The 10-year loan features five years of interest-only payments and a fixed interest rate. Kris Mikkelsen and Telly Fathaly of Walker & Dunlop represented the seller, Raia Capital Management, in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.