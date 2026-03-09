APG Buys 250,000 SF North 70 Distribution Center in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Atlanta Property Group (APG) has acquired North 70 Distribution Center, a 250,000-square-foot, vacant distribution facility located at 224 N. Hoover Road in Durham. This acquisition marks APG’s first industrial investment in the Durham submarket. The seller was not disclosed.

Situated in Research Triangle Park along the I-40 corridor, North 70 Distribution Center spans 16 acres and features 26 dock-high doors, two drive-in doors, 22-foot clear heights, tilt-wall construction, LED warehouse lighting, parking spaces for cars and trailers and more than 3 acres of secured outdoor storage. The existing walls and office build-outs allow for single-tenant or multi-tenant configurations, with the ability to accommodate users ranging from approximately 50,000 to 250,000 square feet. Approximately 40 percent of the facility is air-conditioned.