APG Buys 80,000 SF Infill Distribution Building in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Atlanta Property Group (APG) has purchased 5416 Wyoming Ave., an 80,000-square-foot infill distribution building in Charlotte. Situated in the Westinghouse industrial submarket, the facility was originally constructed in 1998 and features 18 to 21-foot clear heights, a 150-foot truck court, dock-high doors, full-building HVAC and heavy power. The facility was fully leased at the time of sale and marks APG’s second industrial acquisition in Charlotte.

APG plans to invest $150 million of committed funds into existing distribution properties in the Atlanta, Charlotte, Greenville, Savannah, Nashville, Raleigh and Central Florida markets by the end of 2025.