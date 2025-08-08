Friday, August 8, 2025
5416 Wyoming Ave. in Charlotte totals 80,000 square feet and was fully leased at the time of sale.
APG Buys 80,000 SF Infill Distribution Building in Charlotte

by Abby Cox

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Atlanta Property Group (APG) has purchased 5416 Wyoming Ave., an 80,000-square-foot infill distribution building in Charlotte. Situated in the Westinghouse industrial submarket, the facility was originally constructed in 1998 and features 18 to 21-foot clear heights, a 150-foot truck court, dock-high doors, full-building HVAC and heavy power. The facility was fully leased at the time of sale and marks APG’s second industrial acquisition in Charlotte.

APG plans to invest $150 million of committed funds into existing distribution properties in the Atlanta, Charlotte, Greenville, Savannah, Nashville, Raleigh and Central Florida markets by the end of 2025.

