APG Capital Buys Office Building in McLeansville, North Carolina for $17M

MCLEANSVILLE, N.C. — CN Investors LLC, an affiliate of Raleigh-based APG Capital, has purchased a 176,778-square-foot office building in McLeansville. The Class A property sold for $17 million. Patrick Gildea of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller. Daniel Walser and James Anthony III at APG were responsible for sourcing the deal and closing the acquisition.

Originally built in 2004 to house Citibank, the three-story office building is situated on 21 acres. Today, the property’s tenant includes LabCorp, a Burlington, N.C.-based lab test provider. Located at 5450 Millstream Road, the property is situated 36.2 miles from Winston-Salem and 45 miles from Durham.