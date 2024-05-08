APG Capital Sells Industrial Building in Wilmington, North Carolina for $11.9M

WILMINGTON, N.C. — APG Capital has sold a 93,508-square-foot industrial building located at 3881 U.S. Highway 421 N in Wilmington. Fayetteville, N.C.-based Robeson Street Properties LLC purchased the asset for $11.9 million. Ferguson Enterprises, a wholesaler of plumbing and HVAC products, has fully occupied the facility since 2009 and recently signed a lease extension through 2033.

The sale also included a five-acre lot 3901 U.S. Highway 421 N, which has the potential for development of a 30,000-square-foot building. Both parcels combined for over 14 acres, including a 2.3-acre lay yard. An affiliate of APG Capital originally acquired the property in 2013 for $5.6 million and has conducted over $2.7 million worth of building renovations during its ownership.

Don Hyneman of APG Capital oversaw a 25,000-square-foot expansion of the building in 2023. David Divine and Daniel Walser represented the seller on an internal basis in the transaction, and Coastal Legacy Real Estate represented the buyer.