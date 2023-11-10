Friday, November 10, 2023
AcquisitionsData CentersSoutheastTennessee

Aphorio Acquires Data Center in Collierville, Tennessee for $13M

by John Nelson

COLLIERVILLE, TENN. — Aphorio Carter Fund Management Co., the critical infrastructure and data center division of Tampa-based Carter Funds, has acquired an enterprise data center located in the Memphis suburb of Collierville for $13 million. Situated within the 118-acre FedEx World Technology Center Campus, the property comprises 86,000 square feet on 4.6 acres. Built in 2001, the center is fully leased to an unnamed logistics company that occupies the property on a net lease. The seller was not disclosed.

