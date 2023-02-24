Aphorio Carter Acquires Central Texas Data Center, Office Complex for $55M

BRYAN, TEXAS — Aphorio Carter, a division of Tampa-based investment firm Carter Funds, has acquired a data center and office complex located in the Central Texas city of Bryan for $55 million. The complex consists of two data center buildings and one office building totaling 69,788 square feet. At the time of sale, the facility was fully leased to colocation services provider Fibertown, which recently entered into a 20-year net lease at the property. The seller was not disclosed.