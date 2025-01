TRUMBULL, CONN. — Aphorio Carter, a data center investment firm and division of Carter Funds, has acquired a colocation facility in Trumbull, located in southern coastal Connecticut. The facility, which was originally built in 1960, spans 8.2 acres and comprises two data center pods and one disaster recovery pod. In addition, the 227,552-square-foot property features a power capacity of 15 megawatts and was leased to five tenants at the time of sale. The seller was not disclosed.