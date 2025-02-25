Aphorio Carter Buys Two Data Centers in Kentucky for $35M

LOUISVILLE AND SIMPSONVILLE, KY. — Aphorio Carter Critical Infrastructure Fund LLC has purchased two data centers in Louisville and Simpsonville for a combined purchase price of $35 million. The seller was not disclosed.

Both properties span 102,500 square feet and are LEED Gold-certified. Additionally, both data centers were built in 2011 and are fully leased to the same tenant, an undisclosed Fortune 200 firm. The two properties also include 10,000 square feet of raised floor space, an additional 10,000 square feet of shell space for future expansion and 1 megawatt (MW) of critical power.

The Louisville data center sits on 30 acres while the Simpsonville data center occupies 21 acres. LG&E provides energy services to the Louisville facility, while Kentucky Utilities services the Simpsonville property.