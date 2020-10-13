APL Logistics Signs 121,400 SF Industrial Lease Near DFW Airport in Irving

IRVING, TEXAS — APL Logistics Warehouse Management Services, a third-party logistics firm based in Singapore, has signed a 121,400-square-foot industrial lease at Passport Logistics Center, located near DFW International Airport in Irving. Blake Kendrick, Sarah Ozanne and Charles Brewer of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, Brookfield Properties, in the lease negotiations. Mohr Partners represented the tenant.