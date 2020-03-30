Apollo Electric Acquires Office Condo in Manhattan’s Chelsea Neighborhood for $3.6M

NEW YORK CITY — Apollo Electric has acquired a 5,650-square-foot office condo in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan for $3.6 million. The suite includes the entire fifth floor of a seven-story building, which is located at 127 W. 24th St. The building was constructed in 1904. Brock Emmetsberger, Ryan Kossoy and Reed Waggoner of JLL represented the seller, a private owner. The team also procured Apollo as the buyer.