Apollo Electric Acquires Office Condo in Manhattan’s Chelsea Neighborhood for $3.6M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New York, Northeast, Office

NEW YORK CITY — Apollo Electric has acquired a 5,650-square-foot office condo in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan for $3.6 million. The suite includes the entire fifth floor of a seven-story building, which is located at 127 W. 24th St. The building was constructed in 1904. Brock Emmetsberger, Ryan Kossoy and Reed Waggoner of JLL represented the seller, a private owner. The team also procured Apollo as the buyer.

