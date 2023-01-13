REBusinessOnline

Apollo, GeneSuites Underway on 446,000 SF Biomanufacturing Campus in Metro Raleigh

Posted on by in Development, Life Sciences, North Carolina, Southeast

Catalyst BioCampus will add 446,000 square feet of life sciences space to Holly Springs, N.C.

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. — Affiliates of Apollo and GeneSuites are underway on the construction of Catalyst BioCampus, a 446,000-square-foot biomanufacturing development in Holly Springs, roughly 20 miles southwest of Raleigh. The development, which is scheduled for completion early this year, will be pre-equipped with mechanical, electrical and building infrastructure designed in accordance with Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) specific to biomanufacturing facilities. This design, branded High Performance Shell by GeneSuites, will support the acceleration of speed-to-market for biopharmaceutical companies by approximately nine to 15 months, according to CBRE|Raleigh. Lee Cllyburn John Hogan III of CBRE|Raleigh are handling leasing at the development.

