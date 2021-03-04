Apollo Global Management Enters into Agreement to Take Michaels Private in $5B Transaction

IRVING, TEXAS — Affiliates of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) have entered into an agreement to buy discount retailer Michaels (NASDAQ: MIK) and take the company private in a deal that is valued at approximately $5 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, Apollo will tender an offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Michaels common stock for $22 per share in cash. The purchase price represents a 47 percent premium over the Irving-based arts and crafts retailer’s closing stock price on Feb. 26, the last trading day prior to press speculation about a potential transaction involving Michaels. The deal is expected to close during the first half of Michaels’ fiscal year. “Michaels has continued to elevate its position as the leading player in the exciting arts and crafts industry,” said Andrew Jhawar, Apollo Global Management’s senior partner and head of retail and consumer group. “We believe there is a significant opportunity to enhance the Michaels brand, store experience and omnichannel offering to its customers across North America.” Michaels currently operates about 1,250 stores across the United States and Canada and employs approximately 45,000 people.