REBusinessOnline

Apollo Retail Specialists Signs 40,000 SF Office Lease Near DFW International Airport

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

DALLAS — Apollo Retail Specialists has signed a 40,000-square-foot office lease at 1100 N. 28th Ave. in Dallas near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. David Creiner, Frank Puskarich and Louis Pascuzzi of Newmark represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. CBRE represented the landlord, LIT Finance III LLC. Apollo Retail Specialists is a Florida-based firm that specializes in fixture install, merchandising resets, store remodels and other services for retailers.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  