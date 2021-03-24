Apollo Retail Specialists Signs 40,000 SF Office Lease Near DFW International Airport

DALLAS — Apollo Retail Specialists has signed a 40,000-square-foot office lease at 1100 N. 28th Ave. in Dallas near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. David Creiner, Frank Puskarich and Louis Pascuzzi of Newmark represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. CBRE represented the landlord, LIT Finance III LLC. Apollo Retail Specialists is a Florida-based firm that specializes in fixture install, merchandising resets, store remodels and other services for retailers.