App Academy Signs 12,602 SF Office Lease in Manhattan

App Academy will occupy the entire second floor of 90 Fifth Avenue.

NEW YORK CITY — Education technology company App Academy has signed a 12,602-square-foot office lease in Midtown Manhattan. The company will occupy the entire second floor of 90 Fifth Avenue, a 140,000-square-foot office building near Union Square Park. The company is moving from its previous space at 22 West 38th St. A.J. Camhi and Ryan Silverman represented the building owner, RFR Realty, in the lease negotiations on an internal basis.

