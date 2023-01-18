REBusinessOnline

Apparel, Accessories Provider Signs 1 MSF Industrial Lease in Wilmer, Texas

Construction of Building 3 at Southport Logistics Park in Wilmer began in mid-2020.

WILMER, TEXAS — An undisclosed American multinational firm that provides apparel, footwear and accessories has signed a 1 million-square-foot industrial lease at Southport Logistics Park in Wilmer, a southern suburb of Dallas. The unnamed tenant will occupy the entirety of Building 3 at the 252-acre development, which is owned by Chicago-based Logistics Property Co. Features of the cross-dock, speculatively built facility include 40-foot clear heights, 354 car parking spaces (expandable to 724) and 164 trailer parking spaces (expandable to 197). Seth Kelly, Dan Estes and Nathan Lawrence of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Kacy Jones and John Hendricks, also with CBRE, represented Logistics Property Co.

