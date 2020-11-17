Apparel, Accessories Retailer Francesca’s to Close 140 Stores, May Pursue Bankruptcy

HOUSTON — Francesca’s Holdings Corp. will close 140 stores throughout the country by Jan. 30, 2021, the Houston-based women’s apparel and accessories retailer announced on Monday. According to The Wall Street Journal, the 140 shuttered stores represent about 20 percent of the company’s total store count. Francesca’s also said that if the company is unable to raise sufficient capital to continue funding operations and paying obligations, it will likely seek to restructure its debt load by filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Francesca’s stock price opened at $3.53 per share on Tuesday, Nov. 17, down from$15.91 per share a year ago.