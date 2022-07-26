REBusinessOnline

Apparel Manufacturer AS Colour Signs 240,000 SF Industrial Lease in Southwest Charlotte

The new facility in Charlotte will be the largest among AS Colour’s existing network of distribution centers in New Zealand, Australia, the UK and California, and will serve as the firm’s base of operations on the East Coast.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — AS Colour, a New Zealand-based apparel designer and manufacturer, has signed a 240,000-square-foot lease at 11109 Quality Drive in southwest Charlotte. The new facility will be the largest among AS Colour’s existing network of distribution centers in New Zealand, Australia, the UK and California, and will serve as the firm’s base of operations on the East Coast. Chris Skibinski, Henry Lobb and Colin Ferguson of Avison Young represented the landlord, Charland Partners, in the lease negotiations. Tom Tropeano, also with Avison Young, represented AS Colour.

