REBusinessOnline

Apparel Retailer AKIRA Signs 352,338 SF Industrial Lease in Bolingbrook, Illinois

Posted on by in Illinois, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Midwest

The Chicago-based company will use the space for warehouse, fulfillment and e-commerce operations.

BOLINGBROOK, ILL. — Apparel retailer AKIRA has signed a long-term lease for a 352,338-square-foot warehouse located at 150 E. Crossroads Parkway in Bolingbrook. AKIRA will use the space for warehouse, fulfillment and e-commerce operations, while its office and headquarters will remain in Chicago. The facility features a clear height of 30 feet and 46 exterior loading docks. It is situated less than one mile from I-55. Noel Liston and Nick Krejci of Darwin Realty/CORFAC International represented AKIRA in the lease transaction and worked with the retailer on the consolidation of several warehouses. Keith Stauber and Steve Ostrowski of JLL represented building ownership.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  