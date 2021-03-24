Apparel Retailer AKIRA Signs 352,338 SF Industrial Lease in Bolingbrook, Illinois
BOLINGBROOK, ILL. — Apparel retailer AKIRA has signed a long-term lease for a 352,338-square-foot warehouse located at 150 E. Crossroads Parkway in Bolingbrook. AKIRA will use the space for warehouse, fulfillment and e-commerce operations, while its office and headquarters will remain in Chicago. The facility features a clear height of 30 feet and 46 exterior loading docks. It is situated less than one mile from I-55. Noel Liston and Nick Krejci of Darwin Realty/CORFAC International represented AKIRA in the lease transaction and worked with the retailer on the consolidation of several warehouses. Keith Stauber and Steve Ostrowski of JLL represented building ownership.
