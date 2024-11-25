Appian Investments Completes 621,468 SF Industrial Building in Laurens, South Carolina

LAURENS, S.C. — Appian Investments, a real estate investment group founded by commercial real estate services firm NAI Earle Furman, has completed a new 621,468-square-foot industrial building in Laurens. The speculative facility is situated along the I-385 corridor within Hunter Industrial Park, a logistics campus in the Upstate South Carolina region.

Laurens County Development Corp. partnered with Appian Investments on the cross-dock development, which features 40-foot clear heights, 2,500 square feet of office space, 54- by 50-foot column spacing, 136 exterior dock doors, four drive-in bays, 186 trailer storage spaces and 468 automobile parking spaces.

Hunter Garrett, John Staunton and Josh Kenyon of NAI Earle Furman are marketing the facility for lease or sale. Tom Daniel and James Malm of NAI Earle Furman were part of the construction team.