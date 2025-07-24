Appian Investments Secures Construction Financing for 182,000 SF Industrial Development in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Appian Investments has secured joint venture equity with Harbert Management Corp. for the development of Magnolia Grove, a two-building industrial development located at U.S. Route 25 and Bethuel Church Road in Greenville. Patterson Real Estate Advisory Group arranged the equity placement.

Situated within three miles of both I-85 and I-185, Magnolia Grove will span 182,000 square feet across two shallow-bay buildings, both of which will be constructed with tilt-wall concrete. The facilities will feature 24-foot clear heights and a 200-foot asphalt truck court. The construction timeline was not released.