Applause Signs 17,500 SF Office Lease at 355 Lexington Avenue in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Applause, a Massachusetts-based provider of digital testing and quality control services, has signed a 17,500-square-foot office lease at 355 Lexington Avenue in Manhattan. Chris Foerch of Savills represented the tenant, which plans to take occupancy of the entire seventh floor later this month, in the lease negotiations. Robert Steinman internally represented the landlord, Rudin, which originally developed the 270,000-square-foot building in 1959.