WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Apple Cinemas has signed an 80,000-square-foot retail lease in White Plains, a northern suburb of New York City. Apple Cinemas will backfill a space that formerly housed a Showcase Cinema Deluxe theater. The new theater will offer stadium recliner seats, digital projection and sound capacities and food-and-beverage options, including burger concept BurgerFi. Don Mace of metro Boston-based brokerage firm KeyPoint Partners represented Apple Cinemas in the lease negotiations.