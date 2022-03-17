REBusinessOnline

Apple Cinemas to Open Movie Theater in Rochester, New York

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast, Retail

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Apple Cinemas, a provider of luxury moviegoing experiences, will open a movie theater in the upstate New York city of Rochester. The number of screens and opening date were not disclosed. The space spans 27,452 square feet and is located within Pittsford Plaza. Don Mace of Massachusetts-based KeyPoint Partners represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Apple Cinemas also recently opened two new theaters in the Hartford, Connecticut market, two in New Hampshire and two in Maine. The chain intends to open 100 new venues over the next decade.

