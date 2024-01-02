Apple Hospitality REIT Acquires 299-Room SpringHill Suites by Marriott Las Vegas Convention Center

LAS VEGAS — Apple Hospitality REIT has purchased Springhill Suites by Marriott Las Vegas Convention Center, located at 2989 Paradise Road in Las Vegas, for approximately $75 million, or $251,000 per key. The name of the seller was not released.

Opened in October 2009, the hotel features 299 rooms, more than 10,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting space, a rooftop pool with views of the Las Vegas Strip, and a seven-story parking garage and surface lot with a combined total of 244 spaces. The surface lot is zoned and master planned for future development of additional hotel rooms.

With this acquisition, the Apple Hospitality hotel portfolio includes 225 hotels with 29,900 guest rooms spread across 38 states.