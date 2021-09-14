Apple Hospitality REIT Acquires Aloft Hotel in Portland, Maine, for $51.2M

PORTLAND, MAINE — Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE: APL) has acquired the 157-room Aloft Hotel in downtown Portland for $51.2 million, or approximately $326,000 per key. The newly built, waterfront property features a fitness center, meeting space and multiple food and beverage options. The seller was not disclosed. Following the acquisition, the portfolio of Virginia-based Apple Hospitality consists of 215 hotels totaling about 28,000 rooms across 35 states.