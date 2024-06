MADISON, WIS. — Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. has acquired the 262-room Embassy Suites by Hilton Madison Downtown hotel for $79.5 million. The seller was undisclosed. The newly built property is located at 231 S. Pinckney St. near Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center as well as the Wisconsin State Capitol. Apple’s portfolio includes 224 hotels with 30,066 guest rooms throughout 37 states and Washington, D.C.