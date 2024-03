WASHINGTON, D.C. — Apple Hospitality REIT has acquired the AC Hotel by Marriott Washington D.C. Convention Center in Washington, D.C., for $116.8 million. Opened in 2020, the property features 234 rooms at 601 K Street NW. Amenities at the hotel include a 1,500-square-foot fitness center, rooftop bar and restaurant and ground-floor retail space. The seller was not disclosed.