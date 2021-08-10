REBusinessOnline

Apple Hospitality REIT Sells National Portfolio of Select-Service Hotels for $211M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Southeast, Virginia

RICHMOND, VA. — Apple Hospitality REIT, a publicly traded hotel REIT based in Richmond, has sold 20 select-service hotels for $211 million. The portfolio includes 11 Marriott-branded hotels and nine Hilton-branded hotels. The buyer is a joint venture between San Francisco-based Flynn Properties Inc. and Minneapolis-based Värde Partners.

The 20 hotel properties are located throughout the Sun Belt, Northeast, Pacific Northwest and Midwest. Flynn Properties will assume property management duties and oversee capital improvements at the hotel over the next few years.

With this acquisition, Flynn Properties’ select-service hotel portfolio increases to 26 properties. Flynn Properties, a division of Flynn Holdings, recently bought six Marriott Courtyards and four luxury resorts. Värde Partners is a global alternative investment firm whose investments span corporate and traded credit, real estate and mortgages, private equity and direct lending.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews