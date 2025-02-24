Apple to Open 250,000 SF Manufacturing Facility in Houston

HOUSTON — Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) will open a 250,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Houston. Apple plans to use its new Houston facility, which is expected to come on line in 2026, to manufacture servers that support the company’s artificial intelligence projects and programs. The development of the facility represents part of a larger initiative in which the Silicon Valley-based tech giant has pledged to invest $500 billion in U.S. innovation and technological infrastructure, creating about 20,000 new jobs in the process. That initiative also calls for the creation of an training academy in Michigan.