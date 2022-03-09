Applied Systems Signs 10,000 SF Office Lease in Chicago’s Fulton Market

This rendering shows the indoor-outdoor space on the 13th floor.

CHICAGO — Applied Systems has signed a 10,000-square-foot office lease at 320 North Sangamon, a newly completed office building in Chicago’s Fulton Market district. Headquartered in University Park, Applied is a global provider of insurance technology and software. Applied will occupy space on the seventh floor starting in July. Chicago-based Charlie Greene Studios designed the tenant’s new space. Tishman Speyer co-developed the 13-story building with Chicago-based Mark Goodman & Associates. Chicago-based Solomon Cordwell Buenz served as the architect. Steve Bauer, Adrian Boone and Chad Koenig of Cushman & Wakefield represented Applied in the lease transaction. Adam Mitchell, Ellen May and Olivia Parker represented Tishman Speyer on an internal basis.