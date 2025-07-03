Thursday, July 3, 2025
Apricus, ABR Capital Buy 11.3-Acre Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility in Northwest Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — A partnership between Dallas-based Apricus Realty Capital and Baltimore-based ABR Capital Partners has purchased an 11.3-acre industrial outdoor storage (IOS) facility in northwest Houston. The site includes 32,358 square feet of crane-served warehouse space that is leased to Knight Oil Tools. Jason Tangen and Paul Dominique of Colliers represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. C.W. Sheehan, Peyton Ackerman and Nate Henderson of JLL arranged acquisition financing for the deal.

