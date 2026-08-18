Apricus, ABR Capital Buy 18.5-Acre Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility in Northwest Houston

HOUSTON — A partnership between Dallas-based Apricus Realty Capital and Baltimore-based ABR Capital Partners has purchased an 18.5-acre industrial outdoor storage (IOS) facility in northwest Houston. The facility at 11403 N. Houston Rosslyn Road, which was fully leased at the time of sale to American Piping Products, includes approximately 53,000 square feet of warehouse and service facilities. C.W. Sheehan, Jack Britton, Peyton Ackerman and Nate Henderson of JLL arranged acquisition financing for the deal. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.