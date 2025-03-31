Monday, March 31, 2025
Apricus Realty, ABR Capital Buy 11-Acre IOS Property in Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — A joint venture between Dallas-based Apricus Realty Capital and Baltimore-based ABR Capital Partners has purchased an 11-acre IOS (industrial outdoor storage) property in Houston. The address was not disclosed. The joint venture acquired the rail-served property, which includes more than 100,000 square feet of existing facilities across multiple buildings, in a sale-leaseback with Box Gang Manufacturing, a locally based manufacturer of waste management products including dumpsters and trash bins. Nathan Mai and Carlton Anderson of Mohr Partners represented the joint venture in the transaction. C.W. Sheehan, Peyton Ackerman and Nate Henderson of JLL arranged acquisition financing for the deal.

