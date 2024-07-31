Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Apricus Realty, ABR Capital Buy 9.7-Acre Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility in North Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — A joint venture between Dallas-based Apricus Realty Capital and ABR Capital has acquired a 9.7-acre industrial outdoor storage (IOS) facility in North Houston. The facility at 15800 Export Plaza is adjacent to George Bush Intercontinental Airport and comprises 89,000 square feet across four warehouses and one office building. Jason Tangen and Paul Dominique of Colliers, in conjunction with internal agents Matt Haley, Garrett Marler and Cort Martin of Apricus, represented the buyer in the transaction. Jason Powell of Northmarq represented the undisclosed seller.

