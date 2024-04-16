Apricus Realty Acquires Eight-Acre Industrial Outdoor Storage Site in Northeast Houston

HOUSTON — Dallas-based Apricus Realty Capital has acquired an eight-acre industrial outdoor storage site in northeast Houston. The site at 9987 Wallisville Road is a fully fenced truck parking facility that houses 9,000 square feet of warehouse space and 2,000 square feet of office space, according to LoopNet Inc. Matt Haley, Garrett Marler and Cort Martin internally represented Apricus Realty, which acquired the property in partnership with ABR Capital, in the transaction. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.