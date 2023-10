DALLAS — Locally based investment firm Apricus Realty Capital has purchased an 8,800-square-foot industrial outdoor storage facility located at 11600 C.F. Hawn Freeway in southeast Dallas. The two-building, four-acre site serves as a crane rental and maintenance facility. Matt Haley and Cort Martin represented Apricus Realty Capital in the transaction on an internal basis. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.