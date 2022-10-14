Apricus Realty Capital Buys Three Outdoor Industrial Storage Sites in Houston

HOUSTON — Dallas-based investment firm Apricus Realty Capital has purchased three outdoor industrial storage sites totaling approximately 70,000 square feet in Houston. The sites comprise five buildings on a combined four acres in the city’s Northwest Inner Loop submarket. Apricus Realty Capital acquired the assets in a joint venture with institutional investment firm Alex Brown Realty. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.