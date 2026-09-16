April Housing Reopens North Dallas Mixed-Income Community Following $20M Rehabilitation

DALLAS — April Housing, Blackstone Real Estate’s affordable housing division, has reopened Waterford at Goldmark Apartments, a 220-unit mixed-income housing community in North Dallas, following a $20 million renovation. Waterford at Goldmark is an age-restricted property that offers one-, two- and three-bedroom, townhome-style units. Income restrictions were not disclosed. Renovations included new fixtures, energy-efficient appliances and lighting throughout units’ bathrooms and kitchens; updates to amenity spaces such as the playground, pool and gym facilities; and the installation of new water heaters and rooftop solar panels. April Housing partnered with the Dallas Housing Finance Corp. on the project, which preserves the property’s affordability status for another 30 years.