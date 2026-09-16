Wednesday, September 16, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Waterford-at-Goldmark-Apartments-Dallas
As part of the rehabilitation of Waterford at Goldmark Apartments, an affordable housing community in North Dallas, April Housing converted more than 50 of the property’s 220 units from market-rate to affordable status.
Affordable HousingDevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

April Housing Reopens North Dallas Mixed-Income Community Following $20M Rehabilitation

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — April Housing, Blackstone Real Estate’s affordable housing division, has reopened Waterford at Goldmark Apartments, a 220-unit mixed-income housing community in North Dallas, following a $20 million renovation. Waterford at Goldmark is an age-restricted property that offers one-, two- and three-bedroom, townhome-style units. Income restrictions were not disclosed. Renovations included new fixtures, energy-efficient appliances and lighting throughout units’ bathrooms and kitchens; updates to amenity spaces such as the playground, pool and gym facilities; and the installation of new water heaters and rooftop solar panels. April Housing partnered with the Dallas Housing Finance Corp. on the project, which preserves the property’s affordability status for another 30 years.

You may also like

Space Craft Begins Leasing 389-Unit Apartment Community in...

Superior Energy Signs 56,256 SF Office Headquarters Lease...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 50,000 SF...

Lee & Associates Negotiates 28,212 SF Industrial Lease...

JLL Arranges $60.5M Acquisition Loan for Brooklyn Multifamily...

Domain Cos. Nears Completion of 255-Unit Apartment Building...

Basis Industrial Receives $24M Construction Loan for Self-Storage...

Gantry Secures $50.8M in CMBS Financing for Two...

Greenstone Partners Brokers $4.4M Sale of Condo Development...